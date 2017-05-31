Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Reveal Their Baby Plans

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are ready for the next big thing in their life following their wedding — parenthood.

“We love kids and we’re excited to have a family,” the couple said. “We’re just going to see what the Lord does.”

Will the Counting On star and her new spouse follow in her parents’ footsteps and have a large family?

“We want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle and we are putting it into his hands,” Duggar said.

On Friday, the reality star and her fiancé tied the knot in front of a full church of more than 1,000 family and close friends.

“We feel so happy and so excited,” the husband and wife duo told PEOPLE after the ceremony.

