Josh Peck and Wife Paige O’Brien Expecting First Child Together

Josh Peck and his wife, Paige O’Brien, are expecting their first child together, just a little over a year after they tied the knot.

Peck, 31, announced the news on his Instagram page Thursday, sharing a photo of himself and O’Brien, showing off her baby bump.

“Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there. Love u,” he wrote.

O’Brien also shared photos from the same photo shoot on Instagram, adding, “We’re havin’ a baby!” O’Brien’s post included an up-close photo of her stomach.

Peck’s fans sent their congratulations on Instagram.

“I’m SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYYYYSSSSS!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!” one person wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!! You’re going to be an amazing father,” another added.

“[Oh my God] I just literally shook everyone around my cubicle with my gasp! Congratulations to you both,” one very excited fan wrote.

“omg omg omg omg congrats… u will be great parents,” another Peck fan wrote.

“Love this so happy for you two. Congrats!” added another fan.

The former Drake & Josh actor and O’Brien got engaged in March 2016 and married in June 2017 in a small ceremony in Malibu. The couple invited a few celebrity guests, including John Stamos, who has become close friends with Peck ever since they played father and son on Fox’s short-lived sitcom Grandfathered.

Stamos confirmed earlier this month that Peck will stop by Fuller House. The actor shared a video of Peck arriving at the Tanner house set, asking for Drake before realizing Stamos is not Drake Bell.

“When worlds collide. #FullerHouse guest,” Stamos captioned the video.

It turned out that the video was not just a joke, since Peck is going to appear as a father that Stamos’ Uncle Jesse meets at a hip fathers group. Netflix has not announced a release date for the next Fuller House episodes.

Peck is best known for his role as Josh Nichols on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. Peck’s more recent roles include voicing Casey Jones in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and voicing Eddie in the Ice Age movies. He also had a recurring role on The Mindy Project and appeared in an episode of The Big Bang Theory in 2014.

Peck’s next movie is Nate & Al, a drama that pairs him as Richard Dreyfus’ estranged grandson who is shocked to learn that his grandfather is plotting to capture a Nazi war criminal. The film was directed by Ralph Ziman (The Zookeeper) and written by Noah Taft.

Photo credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover