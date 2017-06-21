Josh Peck Opens Up About The State Of His Friendship With Drake Bell

Josh Peck wed his longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien over the weekend, but his fans were more concerned about his former costar Drake Bell‘s lack of an invite.

The Grandfathered star is upset over the fact Bell started a public feud on Twitter. Although the two starred on Drake & Josh for a few years together, an insider revealed that the costars “hadn’t spoken in over three years.”

Peck recently appeared on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast and got candid when asked about the questions he gets most from his fans.

“When people see Drake and I together and it rarely happens, they’re like, ‘What, what are you doing here?’” Peck said. “I have no good answer for when people ask — and I get [it] all the time — it’s ‘Where’s Drake?’”

“I go, ‘I wish I had a better answer but probably at home. Whole Foods?’” he continued.

The state of their friendship was brought into question this weekend when Bell went on a Twitter rant stating that he wasn’t invited to Peck’s wedding.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear…,” Bell tweeted on Sunday. “Loyalty is key… ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

He also wrote, “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

The tweets have since been deleted, but they are still around for discussion, which saddens Peck.

“At Josh’s wedding this weekend some guests were asking Josh Peck where Drake was. Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in three years. They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke,” a source tells Us Weekly. “When Drake didn’t get invited to Josh’s wedding, he started tweeting all of those dramatic memes. Josh was really hurt. They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

The two actors played stepbrothers on the hit Nickelodeon show that aired from 2004 to 2007.