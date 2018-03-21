Fans Accuse Josh Duhamel of Cheating on Fergie With His New Girlfriend

Josh Duhamel is being accused of cheating on Fergie with his new girlfriend, after details about their budding relationship have come out.

The 45-year-old actor split from his pop-star wife in September of 2017, following eight years of marriage. But the couple explained they had actually broken up prior to that. Duhamel is now reported to be dating 28-year-old actress, Eiza Gonzalez.

“Josh actually fell for Eiza about six months ago and asked a mutual friend to introduce them,” Cafe Mom reports an unnamed source said. “They had secretly been talking for months.”

“… He wants to be respectful to Fergie so he has kept this relationship very, very private,” the source continued, before pointing out, “He and Fergie had announced their separation before he started seeing Eiza.”

“This couple has worked to separate amicably and so far it seems to be working. Josh is ready to move on and he seems very smitten with Eiza. Josh is a very good man and wants to be respectful to the mother of his son,” the source continued. “He wants to make sure Fergie knows he supports her life and her future … He is being so loving and respectful to Fergie and making sure she knows he is there for her.”

Some social media users have taken to blasting Duhamel for what they see as overlap between the two relationships.

“I can’t believe he left her for a fling. Fergie is beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said, “You cheated on your wife and mother of your son!”

“I feel so sorry for Fergie. I saw her on a show and she seemed devastated of the split,” someone else commented.

Interestingly, one commenter pointed out that Duhamel reportedly cheated on Fergie with an exotic dancer less than a year into their marriage.

“He just doesn’t want to look like the sleazebag that he really is! Now he’s doing some plastic surgery addict who did Miley’s ex when he was on the rebound and also Calvin Harris on the rebound! A 45 year old father playing with a trashy woman who does guys on the rebound! He doesn’t want her to know she’s just an easy piece either! He’s a better actor than I thought,” the commenter added.

The new reports of Duhamel dating Gonzalez starkly contrast recent rumors that he was dating actress Jennifer Garner, which appear to be unfounded in the light of the current details available.