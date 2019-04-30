Josh Duggar Withdraws Motion to Intervene in Sisters’ Lawsuit

Reality star Josh Duggar has withdrawn a motion to intervene in his sisters' privacy lawsuit against the city of Springdale, Arkansas.

According to court documents obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democratic Gazette on Friday, Duggar withdrew his motion to intervene in the federal lawsuit over release of police documents to celebrity gossip magazine, InTouch Weekly.



One of Duggar's attorneys, Gregory Payne, filed the motion Friday with U.S. District Judge, Tim Brooks granting the motion.

The motion obtained by the Northwest Arkansas paper state, "Comes now, the intervening party, Josh Duggar, and upon further consideration hereby withdraws his motion to intervene."

Earlier this month, Duggar filed a motion to intervene, suggesting he should be made party to the lawsuit to more sufficiently represent his personal interests.

But in light of the 29-year-old's latest legal move, the publication now reports his attorney has offered no further explanation for the sudden withdrawal.

The lawsuit focused on evidence that police released information to InTouch Weekly about allegations of Duggar sexually abusing his sisters, Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy Duggar, when they were minors.