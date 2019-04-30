Josh Duggar’s Lawsuit Over Molestation Reports Has Been Halted

An Arkansas judge has temporarily stopped Josh Duggar‘s lawsuit over the release of information related to his molestation crimes.

Duggar is suing Springdale, Arkansas, city officials because he and his three sisters were told at the time that the the records would never be released due to the ages of all parties involved at the time. In 2015, officials gave the documents to In Touch, who then published eight stories about them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The judge has decided to pause the proceedings as he deliberates the motion to dismiss filed by the city, according to AP. The city has claims they did nothing wrong, as public officials are protected by qualified immunity.

Duggar had initially requested to join a similar lawsuit filed by his sisters, which drew major criticism since he was the perpetrator in the case. He claimed he is just as entitled as his sisters to a claim.

During that initial filing, he said he “suffered severe emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, and harm to both his personal and professional reputations” because of the released records.

“The released reports have subjected him to exposure only in an intensely negative light for actions he engaged in as an indiscreet youth and that will continue to haunt him and cause him financial and emotional injury for the rest of his life,” Josh’s lawyers said.

Duggar later withdrew that request to join, but then refiled his lawsuit separately.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!