Josh Duggar’s Dad Jim Bob Subpoenaed to Testify in Child Pornography Trial

Josh Duggar’s dad, Jim Bob, was subpoenaed to testify in his son’s child pornography trial, and the Duggar patriarch took the stand on Monday. PEOPLE reports that Jim Bob was called on by the prosecution during an evidentiary hearing, and questioned about Duggar’s past molestation scandal. In 2015, a police report from 2006 surfaced, revealing that Duggar had inappropriately touched five underage girls. Two of his sisters, Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald, later came forward as victims of Duggar.

While testifying, PEOPLE reports that Jim Bob stated he could not remember details of the molestations, including Duggar’s admission. “This was something for a young man to come forward,” Jim Bob said of the situation, referring to the “sealed case” as a matter of “juvenile record.” Jim Bob also replied, “I’m not going to do that,” after being asked to read a copy of the police report, but later said that it did not jog his memory of the situation. At one point, Jim Bob spoke to judge Timothy L. Brooks, saying, “I’m not going to allow it, are you going to allow for that?” Brooks later replied, “If there is [an] objection to be made, someone will make it but it won’t be you.”

Duggar was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on April 28, with no word on the cause of the arrest at the time. The following day he was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals and formally charged with possession of child pornography. Duggar pleaded “not guilty” to the charges and remained in custody until a bond hearing.

Duggar was eventually released on bond and has reportedly been staying with a family friend. He is prohibited from having contact with minors, other than his own children. The father of six is reportedly allowed “unlimited contact” with his kids, however, his wife — who is currently pregnant with the couple’s seventh child — must be present for the visits. His trial was originally set to begin on Nov. 30.

Duggar has not directly commented on his arrest — nor the charges he is facing — at this time, but his lawyers previously issued a joint statement on his charges. “Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly,” they said. “In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”

