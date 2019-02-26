Jordyn Woods ‘Keeps Changing’ Story About Night With Tristan Thompson Leaving Kylie Jenner ‘Torn’

After news broke that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, one of the major questions people had was whether Jenner would forgive her former housemate. According to sources, the makeup mogul is having a difficult time considering the possibility due to the fact that Woods’ story keeps changing.

“Her story keeps changing a bit, and it’s almost like she is digging herself deeper,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was gonna get caught.”

“Kylie still seems torn,” the insider added. “It’s gonna be very difficult for her to cut Jordyn completely out of her life.”

Hollywood Unlocked initially reported that Thompson and Woods were seen making out at a party at Thompson’s home on Sunday, Feb. 17, with Woods not leaving the house until 7 a.m. that morning.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Woods has been saying that she was “blackout drunk” at the party and doesn’t remember anything that happened, with sources saying that Woods “started crying when she was told what she did.”

Later, the article was updated with a Kardashian source saying the family “is calling BS on Jordyn’s story.” The sources say the fact that partygoers were told to put their phones away when Woods arrived at Thompson’s house meant she wanted to keep things private, and sources alleged that the 21-year-old drover herself home when she left. Hollywood Unlocked, who had a reporter present at the party, also claimed that Woods “was perfectly aware of her surroundings and was coherent.”

A source told E! News that Woods has now been “completely cut off” by the Kardashian family.

“As of yesterday, she has been completely cut off by Kylie and the family,” the source said. “Kylie’s life has been turned upside down as well. She feels like she never knew who Jordyn was.”

“Kylie pays for her entire life and she even bought Jordyn a car,” the insider added. “Jordyn was on all of her vacations. Her whole family was invited to the Christmas party and Stormi’s birthday party.”

Woods has reportedly been trying to apologize to the family, specifically Kardashian and Jenner.

“But they still aren’t speaking to her,” a source told Us Weekly of the two sisters. “Jordyn still loves Kylie and Khloé as family. She is beyond upset to have lost them in her life right now.”

The source added that Woods “will continue to apologize and to try to make things right” with the family. “She loves them and doesn’t want this one bad decision impact the rest of her life.”

