Jordyn Woods Hopes to ‘Come Back Together One Day’ With ‘Homie’ Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods isn’t ruling out a possible future reconciliation with former best friend Kylie Jenner after the model’s kiss with Khloé Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, prompted the end of their longterm friendship. Speaking out about the incident in a new profile by Cosmopolitan U.K., Woods admitted she hoped everything would come back together for them at some point.

“I love her. That’s my homie,” Woods told the outlet. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

She added that the incident, which she first addressed on Red Table Talk, helped her figure out more of who her true friends are.

“A lot of people can be around when things are good,” Woods continued. “But you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

Woods has professed in the past that while accusations that she and Thompson had hooked up at that fateful party in February, all that happened was a kiss.

Following that kiss, Woods recalled, “I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I [told him] ‘I need to go.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock.” The first thing she did was check in with her mum and family and spend time processing what had happened. “You know that saying, ‘I feel so alone in a room full of people’? I went through a phase of thinking, ‘I’m going to isolate myself, because I don’t know how I feel. I don’t know what the right thing to do is.’”

Relying on her faith was critical for Woods during the tough time, in which she was accused of breaking up Kardashian’s family and moved out of Jenner’s home.

“I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know?” she explained. “How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react.”

Since then, Woods has stayed mostly silent on the scandal, telling Cosmo, “I don’t believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion. I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me. Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But shit happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”

