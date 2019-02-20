Jordyn Woods Targeted With Hateful Comments After Allegedly Breaking up Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian’s fans have not been kind to Jordyn Woods since the latest cheating scandal broke, making it no surprise that the model has not spoken out publicly.

Reports first surfaced on Tuesday night that Kardashian had broken up with Tristan Thompson for good. TMZ and The Hollywood Unlocked first reported that Thompson was seen “all over” Woods at a party on Sunday night. While fans have come to expect infidelity from Thompson, they were still shocked to see that a family friend like Woods was involved.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Woods’ last Instagram post went up on Sunday night just before 10 p.m. Hours later, eye witnesses reported that she showed up at Thompson’s house they “were all over each other.” She has not posted anything new since then, though she has racked up hundreds of furious comments in the meantime.

“WE WERE ROOTING FOR YOU GIRL,” one fan wrote.

“Say it ain’t so,” added another, tagging Kardashian herself.

“I think I know how the story continues… Jordyn will end up with him and he will cheat with another girl named Khloe,” joked a third person, with crying-laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Woods is getting angry responses on Twitter as well. Her last post now seems eerily prescient — it reads: “I could love you and still cut you [the f—] off.” Many fans think it refers to Kardashian.

“I guess we know what this is about now,” replied one fan.

“Yeah and Kylie better do that to you,” someone else suggested.

“Pretty telling isn’t it? You better marry him because Kylie’s money train has left the tracks,” another person added. “BTW he will do it to you too. Because in loyalty [and] looks Khloé has you beat!!”

While Woods has not responded, she did give an interview just last week about social media, and her philosophy when it comes to criticism. The model told Style Caster that, while she may not reply to everything, she sees it all and she does not forget it.

“Oh, I see everything. Don’t get it twisted,” she said. “I’m the most unbothered person, but I see everything. I feel like when you address things it just adds more unnecessary attention to it. Especially negativity. It’s just unnecessary. But if something is worth addressing, I definitely would. But there hasn’t been a reason to luckily, knock on wood.”

Woods has not yet responded to the allegations leveled against her, but reports say that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family — even Woods’ best friend, Kylie Jenner — is “furious.”