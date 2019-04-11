Jordyn Woods’ Deleted Instagram Post Seemingly Shades Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods’ late-night Instagram session might have dipped into some shadiness towards her former best friend Kylie Jenner.

Early in the morning Thursday, Woods shared a photo of herself showing off her glow-in-the-dark manicure posing dramatically against a purple background, captioning it, “Girls be doin the most to show off their nail color” with a laughing face emoji.

The model’s followers immediately accused her of throwing shade at Jenner, who, over the last few weeks has been showing off her own multicolored nails on social media, calling her out for the late-night trolling of her former bestie.

And while screenshots live forever on the internet, Woods was quick to delete the photo from her timeline after the comments began rolling in.

It seems unlikely that Woods was coming for Jenner with her post, as the Kylie Cosmetics mogul typically posts straightforward looks at her manicure art unlike the trendy social media influencers Woods appeared to be referencing. But with the two reportedly on the outs after Woods admitted to kissing the father of Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson — and accused of doing more by partygoers — she might want to avoid any impression of shadiness.

Close to two months after the scandal first broke, a source close to Woods told Us Weekly, “Jordyn is doing great and has been in high spirits. She’s still being her fun-loving self and has been enjoying spending time with her family, friends and focusing on her career.”

Since confessing her part in the Thompson cheating scandal on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, Woods has been showing off her fashion sense in London, taking a break from the U.S. after taking blame for her part in what went down.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she told Pinkett Smith. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

