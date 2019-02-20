Jordyn Woods Attended Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Shower Months Before Alleged Tristan Thompson Hookup

Jordyn Woods was among the guests at Khloe Kardashian‘s baby shower last March, almost a year before she reportedly got involved with Tristan Thompson.

Woods has been a close friend of Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian family for many years, so it is no surprise that she was at Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower. Still, fans were shocked on Tuesday night when reports emerged that Thompson was seen cheating on Kardashian with Woods, and many are looking back at her past appearances with the family in awe.

Woods posted a photo of herself at the baby shower on Instagram. She matched the night’s all-pink theme, wearing a silky pink dress with a pink cardigan tied over one shoulder. She wore rose gold hoop earrings and bangles on one wrist as well, though her nails were painted a deep blue.

Woods captioned her post “LOVE,” replacing the “O” with a double-heart emoji. In the past, Woods has supported Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson, making it all the more suprising to fans that she would get involved in one of his cheating scandals.

Just this past fall, Woods gave an interview with Us Weekly where she talked about the rocky relationship. She told reporters that, as far as she has seen, Kardashian and Thompson have “great chemistry” together.

“I think they just have fun together,” Woods said at the time. “I feel like they have great chemistry, so that works out well.”

In spite of that endorsement, multiple witnesses now claim that they saw Woods and Thompson together during a party at the NBA player’s house on Sunday night. A partygoer told the outlet about the late night tryst, where Woods allegedly showed up late just after all the guests had been asked to hand over their phones.

“Everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other,” the insider said. They added that Kardashian had confronted Thompson about the incident, and he admitted to it. This time, Kardashian reportedly ended their relationship for good.

Of course, Kardashian has endured other cheating scandals in the past. Last April, less than 48 hours before she gave birth to their daughter, Thompson was spotted kissing another woman at a club in New York City. At the time, Kardashian ignored the topic in the public eye, staying quiet on social media as she nurtured her newborn in Cleveland, Ohio.

Other scandals emerged after that, and more rumors piled up as well. Still, to some fans, it is much more shocking to hear that Thompson stepped out with a supposed family friend like Woods.

Woods and the Kardashian-Jenner family have yet to issue an official response.