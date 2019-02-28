Jordyn Woods Allegedly Insists Tristan Thompson Hookup Was ‘One-Time Thing’

Jordyn Woods allegedly claims her makeout session with Tristan Thompson was only a one-time thing.

The model, who was spotted getting cozy with the Cleveland Cavaliers player two days before news broke he and Khloé Kardashian had broken up with Thompson.

According to PEOPLE, Woods immediately knew that hooking up with the NBA star was a mistake.

“She was drunk but not blacked out,” a source told the publication. “Afterwards she knew she had messed up and was like ‘I gotta go, I gotta go.’ It was a one-time thing.”

Since the scandal, reports say Woods has tried countless times to apologize to Kardashian and best friend Kylie Jenner, but the family says her story is inconsistent.

“Her story keeps changing a bit, and it’s almost like she is digging herself deeper,” another source said earlier. “It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was gonna get caught.”

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan has not publicly commented on the issue, Woods made headlines Tuesday when she announced on Instagram Live that she will make an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show, Red Table Talk. The episode is set premiere Friday, March 1 on Facebook Watch.

The model will reportedly be breaking her silence on the scandal in an in-depth interview.

Other sources have opened up to press that the family is upset about Woods’ upcoming TV interview.

“They were just too pissed to listen to her or pay any attention,” another source told PEOPLE. “On the flip side, if she says anything except ‘I’m sorry; or tries” to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn.”

The latest cheating drama comes less than a year since Thompson was caught cheating on then-pregnant Khloé with multiple women, with news breaking days before she went into labor and gave birth to daughter True Thompson.

Kardashian seemingly broke her silence on the scandal via Twitter when she showed her fans love for their words of encouragement in the aftermath of the news.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!” She wrote. “I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”