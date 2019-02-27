Jordyn Woods Allegedly ‘Broke Down’ When Confronting Khloe Kardashian

Jordyn Woods reportedly could not keep her emotions in check following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

A new report claims that when Khloé Kardashian first confronted the model — who is also Kylie Jenner’s best friend — the model denied doing anything wrong but couldn’t keep quiet for long.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found out about her boyfriend’s cheating through family friend Larsa Pippen and called Woods to figure out how it all happened, according to Us Weekly.

“Jordyn eventually broke down and admitted that the hookup happened,” a source told the outlet.

Woods was caught in a cheating scandal after she was spotted making out and getting cozy with the Cleveland Cavaliers player at a Los Angeles house party two days before news broke on Feb. 19. The Good American founder then questioned her then-boyfriend and he eventually admitted he had hooked up with Woods. Kardashian then broke up with Thompson after a two-year relationship.

“The whole [Kardashian] family is disappointed,” a second insider said. “They are worried for Khloé – this is a lot for one person to take in one year.”

The latest scandal comes less than a year since Thompson was caught on camera cheating on then-pregnant Kardashian with multiple women. The scandal broke just a few days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

Since then, the Kardashian-Jenner family, and those involved in the scandal have remained tight-lipped about the scandal except for a few vague references to it on social media. Woods — who recently had to move out of friend Kylie’s house following the controversy — will be breaking her silence on the scandal in an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

Woods announced her appearance on the talk show with an Instagram Live video. The episode is set to premiere Friday, March 1.

Kardashian seemingly responded to reports of the social media star’s upcoming talk show appearance when she liked a tweet that shaded Woods.

One read: “I really don’t understand the point of this. there’s no way she can justify what she did.”

Multiple sources told press that the family is upset about Woods’ upcoming interview, seemingly upset that the model did not keep trying to reach them directly.

“They were just too pissed to listen to her or pay any attention,” another source told PEOPLE. “On the flip side, if she says anything except ‘I’m sorry; or tries” to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn.