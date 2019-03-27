Jordyn Wood Debuts Long Blonde Hair After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Wood has debuted a new long blonde hairstyle, following the recent Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Over on Instagram, Woods posted a new photo of herself donning the golden locks, along with a blue dress and orange shoes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Quick switch up for launch day,” she wrote in the photo’s caption, seemingly confirming the new hair is possibly a wig.

View this post on Instagram quick switch up for launch day 😁 hair: @thefrontalsleyer A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Mar 26, 2019 at 11:40am PDT

Wood’s recently got back to work promoting various beauty lines, after enduring a major backlash over accusations that she had an affair with Khloe Kardashian‘s now-former boyfriend, Thompson.

During an appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, however, Woods set the record straight on what actually happened between her and Thompson, explaining that she never had an ongoing relationship with him, but that he did make a move on her.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. That was it,” she said, revealing that she wound up at Thompson’s home one night after partying with some friends at a club.

“We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok,” Woods went on to say.

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’ ” she continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” Woods admitted. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Kardashian caught Woods’ appearance on the talk show, but has firmly stated that she does believe her account of the night, and adds that she holds Woods at faulty for her relationship with Thompson coming to an end.