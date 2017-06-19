Jonah Hill Shows off Muscular Biceps in Latest Slimmed-Down Pics

Jonah Hill shocked us last week when he showed off his recently slimmed-down figure while out and about in Los Angeles. More recently, he rocked a tank top before heading to a workout, revealing bulging biceps and sculpted pectoral muscles — and though his shorts and mid-calf socks cover most of his legs, they’re looking defined nonetheless.

jonah hill fit watch 2k17 pic.twitter.com/aH97oBmJkd — Four Pins (@Four_Pins) June 18, 2017

The 33-year-old Oscar nominee previously gained 40 pounds for his role in 2015’s War Dogs, and shared that after filming, he turned to his 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum for help on losing the weight.

“I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’” Hill said on The Tonight Show in August 2016. “And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—-r, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”

Not only does Hill work out with a personal trainer, but he also tracks his meals with a food journal and works with a nutritionist.

“It was just mostly diet,” he told ABC News in 2012. “I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something. … I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff. I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me.”

Hill’s recent weight loss is the latest in a series of weight fluctuations for the Wolf of Wall Street actor. Here’s to finding a healthy balance.