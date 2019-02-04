Jon Gosselin Spends ‘Great’ Weekend With Son Collin Amid Custody Battle With Ex Kate

Jon Gosselin recently spenta “great” weekend with his son Collin, amid a heated custody battle with his ex-wife Kate.

The former reality TV dad shared a photo of of he and Colin on Instagram and noted in the caption that they spent the weekend at the “Philly Auto Show and The beach!!!!”

Gosselin also shared a collection of photos the fun family outing.

Many of Gosselin’s followers have since commented on the post, with one person writing, “Collin is getting tall but always so handsome. I have great respect for you Jon.”

“I am glad that Jon has at least 2 of the kids. Hopefully in the future the other kids will see the truth and welcome him back into their lives. They will be better people with Jon in their lives,” someone else commented.

“I’m glad some of your children still wants to be with you keep doing the great work as a father and I’m sure the rest will follow take care enjoy life,” another person said.

As many of his followers noted, Gosselin currently has custody of his daughter Hannah, and is in the process of trying to be awarded primary custody of Colin.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, he opened up about he would like to have healthy relationships with his other children, but is happy that they all still communicate with one another regarless of their differing feelings on him.

“[Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden] aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah. I don’t get involved now with what the kids … it’s what the kids want to do,” he explained. “If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections. Eventually, if they come around and they want to talk to me, that’s cool.”

“It wouldn’t have to be all lovey-dovey. Just like, ‘How you guys doing? Where are you going to college?’ Maybe call me for advice. Like, hey, I’m thinking about going to this school, college, whatever,” he said of how he would like to see a relationship with his other children play out.

“With Madelyn and Cara, because when I think back, like, I was part of their life a little, and then all of a sudden there was nothing, you know what I mean? And just with the other four, just like, ‘Hey, you guys wanna go bowling or something?’ So we can spend time all together… Just to start off small,” Gosselin concluded.