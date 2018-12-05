Jon and Kate Gosselin’s Daughter Hannah Deletes Instagram During Custody Battle

Amidst a custody battle between Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin, their daughter Hannah has now deleted her Instagram account.

In Touch Weekly reports that the 14-year-old was always very active on social media, but following a court appeal filed by her mother the teen closed her page.

Kate has reportedly always been very guarded of her children — choosing not to allow them to have personal social media accounts — but Jon allowed Hannah to open an Instagram page, and even promoted it on his own Instagram account a few months ago.

“Thank you to everyone for all the love and support this week!!! Hannah and I forgot to take a pic. She is doing her in video @itsmehjg check it out,” Jon wrote in the post. Have awesome Holiday, Happy Memorial Day and let’s get summer started!!!! Thanks again!”

Hannah has been living with Jon for several months, and was even the only one of his kids to spend his birthday with him back in April. She also began her first day of the new school year while living with her 41-year-old father.

“Congrats Hannah on your first day of school, proud of you! I admire your bravery starting fresh!!! I Love you very much and we have worked really hard to get here. Dedication has really paid off,” Jon wrote in a social media post dedicated to Hannah.

“I’m so happy you integrated yourself into the community, you made friends all summer, and now you will grow and graduate with them,” the proud dad continued. “I’m honored to be your father!!! Love you, Dad #newbeginnings.”

While his relationship with Hannah seems to be a strong bond, Jon does not appear to be as close to his other children. In a past interview, his daughter Mady said his claims that they are “being kept from him” are “insane.”

“He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen,” Mady continued. “He doesn’t even know us. How can he dare to talk about us?”

Neither Jon nor Kate appear to have comment on Hannah’s deleted Instagram page at this time.