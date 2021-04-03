Jon Cryer Is Doing Something Incredible for the Homeless

✖

Jon Cryer and his wife, Lisa Joyner, are giving back to their community in a major way. According to Entertainment Tonight, Cryer and Joyner are heading into the "tiny home" business in order to create more housing for those in the Los Angeles area. The couple even showcased the tiny home community in North Hollywood that they've been helping to create. This housing community will help those who are homeless or have been living in temporary shelters.

"These shelters come with the works. They've got air conditioning, they've got heating, they got a fire extinguisher, they've got electrical outlets," Cryer explained about the amenities in the 8-foot by 8-foot homes while touring the location with Joyner and ET's Matt Cohen. His wife added, "You can take a shower, you can wash your clothes, [and] you can communicate with other people who are going through the same experience. So there's a feeling of support, you know?"

Joyner went on to explain one of the best features of these homes — the security measures. She explained, while pointing to the door of one of the tiny homes, "Here's the biggest thing here. There's actually a lock on the door to provide safety and security for a lot of women a lot of children that they don't have in the streets." The couple also opened up about the importance of giving back, noting that they were determined to do what they could to help the Los Angeles area's issues surrounding homelessness.

Joyner said that giving back has "always been such a passion for me because I waited tables and I grew up really in modest means. And I always felt like I was one paycheck away from being homeless." As for Cryer, he added, "This is a way to give them a real home. A real place with privacy and a place where they can feel like a human being again for an amount of money that isn't going to isn't going to crush people." Each of the structures in this tiny home community cost $8,500 to build. Cryer donated $30,000 to the cause. Additionally, both he and Joyner continue to spread the word about Hope of the Valley, which is the organizer behind this project, via their social media platforms.