‘Air Bud’ Creator Now Homeless, Living in Shelter

Kevin DiCiccio, who discovered and trained Buddy, the star of the Air Bud film series, faces imminent homelessness as his stay at a San Diego shelter approaches its 90-day limit. Despite helping create 11 films in the Disney franchise, credited as the character’s creator, DiCiccio reports receiving minimal compensation for his contributions, according to TMZ.

“They are so cleverly crafted to make sure that these films don’t really ever receive the big money,” DiCiccio explained to Fox 5. “That’s why we now find ourselves in a position of instead of enjoying those twilight years and sliding into retirement, we’re almost having to start over.”

DiCiccio’s journey to success began when he found the future canine actor near his Yosemite cabin. The dog’s basketball skills gained national attention, appearing on CNN, ESPN, David Letterman’s “Stupid Pet Tricks,” and America’s Funniest Home Videos before inspiring the movie franchise. “I know especially down in [Pacific Beach], you know you see kids that were glued to the set, watched that film a hundred times, are now twenty-somethings,” he reflected. “It was always nice to run into them and see how much they enjoy it.”

Financial difficulties led to depression, for which he was prescribed medical marijuana. DiCiccio believes this treatment contributed to his development of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition causing restricted airflow and breathing difficulties. His health deteriorated further after contracting pneumonia in 2022. DiCiccio denies ever using any other drugs, according to TMZ.

A recent COVID-19 infection in July required extensive hospitalization. “Now I’m glued to an oxygen tank on four liters and can’t function without oxygen,” DiCiccio reported to 10 News. After his initial release from UC San Diego Health, he collapsed within four hours and was readmitted. “It’s hard for a hospital to determine,” he explained. “You look good on paper, you’re saturated well, but that doesn’t mean you’re moving the oxygen. That’s why COVID is still a real issue.”

Currently residing in a northern San Diego County recuperative care facility for post-hospital patients unable to return home, DiCiccio’s shelter accommodation continues only because of his need for electricity to power his oxygen concentrator. “It’s humbling,” he told Fox 5. “At this point now, I need to get into some kind of assisted living to get healthy and get back in the saddle.”

His situation worsened after losing a property management position during the COVID-19 pandemic. After years of therapy, DiCiccio had managed his depression and secured the job in 2020 before the pandemic disrupted his employment, TMZ notes. Friends have established a GoFundMe campaign seeking $200,000 to secure assisted living accommodation where he can receive necessary long-term care. As of recent reports, the fundraiser has collected approximately $5,000.

DiCiccio expressed reluctance to seek public assistance but acknowledges running out of alternatives, hoping Air Bud fans might support someone who brought joy to their childhoods. “It threw me into the hospital for about four weeks, just recently getting released,” he told Fox 5 of his recent COVID infection, highlighting the urgency of his situation.