Hallmark Legend Donald J. Hall Has Died

Donald J. Hall Sr., former Hallmark chief executive officer, Kansas City civic leader, and philanthropist died at home “surrounded by his loving family” on Sunday, Oct. 13, the company announced Tuesday. He was 96.

In a statement, Hall Sr.’s son, Donald Hall Jr., said, “My father lived our beliefs and values his whole lifetime, and his ability to translate them in a way that others could understand will remain part of his lasting legacy. He truly believed that Hallmark’s purpose was to enrich people’s lives, and you continue to see that reflected in our brand and our people today.”

Don was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 9, 1928, and was the son of Hallmark founder J.C. Hall and his wife, Elizabeth. Don officially joined Hallmark at age 17 as an assistant salesman and continued to work while majoring in economics at Dartmouth College, according to the company.

Donald J. Hall Sr. (Photo Courtesy of Hallmark)

Don would go on to leave Hallmark to serve in the U.S. Army after graduation but returned to the company in 1953. He became administrative vice president in 1958 and president and chief executive officer in 1966. In 1983, Don became chairman, and in 2016, he became chairman emeritus, which is the role he held until his death.

“Don led Hallmark through its greatest period of growth, and our brands – Hallmark, Crayola and Hallmark Media – are beloved because of his leadership,” said Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark in a statement. “He led the introduction of new product lines and development of Hallmark’s network of independent retailers. Don oversaw the development of Crown Center in Kansas City and the acquisition of Crayola in 1984. He took great pride in the Hallmark Hall of Fame, maintaining his father’s commitment to high-quality family entertainment and continued to review scripts and production details even as he stepped back from day-to-day roles with the company.”

Don was also chair of the Hall Family Foundation, a private philanthropic organization formed from the estates of his parents “to enhance the quality of human life” in the Kansas City area since 1943. He was also a founding member of the Kansas City Community Foundation and was a guiding force behind the early 1970s Prime Time news bureau effort that gave Kansas City “a burst of national attention” and was credited with attracting the 1976 Republican National Convention to Kansas City.

Don was recognized for his efforts over the years with numerous awards and board positions, including an appointment by President George H.W. Bush to serve as chairman of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

He also served on the board of the National Minority Supplier Development Council and was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Ronald Reagan in 1985. In 1982, Don was given the Governor’s Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for Hallmark’s contributions through the Hallmark Hall of Fame. In 2000, Don was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws from Dartmouth.

“He was deeply committed to the Kansas City community, understanding the importance of giving back and fostering inclusive prosperity,” Don’s son, David Hall, said in a statement. “He took special pride in his work with the Minority Supplier Development Council. He firmly believed it was essential for the business community to contribute toward a better future for everyone.”

Don also championed the arts in Kansas City in addition to the United Way of Greater Kansas City, the University of Kansas Cancer Center, Children’s Mercy Hospital, and helped create the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

Don was married to wife Adele until her death in 2013, and the two welcomed three children together – Don Jr.; David; and Margaret. Don would go on to have nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.