Amber Heard Slams Reports She's out of 'Aquaman 2' Amid Johnny Depp Legal Drama

As Johnny Depp's legal battle with The Sun intensifies, his ex Amber Heard is denying rumors that she won't appear in the Aquaman 2 film. The actress who played the role of Mera, says she can't wait to film, despite fans' assumptions she may not be back due to their nasty split. "I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement or Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," she told Entertainment Weekly via The Daily Mail. "I'm so excited to film that."

In regards to the rumors about her not coming back for a second film, she said, "Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year." While the film has not officially been approved just yet according to the outlet, the actress told EW that production will proceed in 2021, but did not give details past that because things are still up in the air with the pandemic.

While nothing is confirmed yet, one thing is for sure, Depp was forced to give up his famous role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise following domestic violence accusations against him. Following the former pair's split, the details of their relationship reached a public level as the two have been battling it out in court for more than a year. While Heard has accused Depp of domestic violence, Depp has also accused her of the same thing. However, in the process, it's hard to decipher who's telling the truth and who's not, or if both are telling the truth.

Depp took legal action when The Sun sued the UK newspaper for describing him as a "wife beater" when writing about their relationship. While Depp has remained rather quiet on the subject, Heard has been talking and telling her side of the story. In an article for the Washington Post, she wrote, "Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress — that I would be blacklisted," but continued with, "A movie I was attached to recast my role. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me."