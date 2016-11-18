Johnny Depp Supporters Are Demanding Amber Heard Be Fired From 'Aquaman 2'
Johnny Depp supporters are very upset that he was asked to step down from the Fantastic Beasts franchise over Amber Heard's abuse allegations against him, and they are now demanding that she be fired from Aquaman 2. The online mobilization against Heard comes after Depp lost a defamation lawsuit he brought against The Sun for referring to him as a "wife beater." In the wake of the ruling, Depp announced that Warner Bros. asked him to resign from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, which he agreed to.
Now, his fans have taken to social media to fight for the actor, with many citing previously leaked audio in which Heard admitted to hitting Depp. "I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched," Heard said in the clip. "I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you." Notably, the same audio also featured Depp admitting to hitting Heard as well.
The volatile relationship between the two has made headlines for years, but until now the accusations they've made against one another has never appeared to affect either one of them professionally. This new twist in the story certainly is not sitting well with Depp's fans, who have expressed that they believe if Depp has been fired from a role due to the accusations Heard has made against im, then she too should face the same consequence for admitting to "hitting" Depp. Scroll down to see what Depp's fans are saying on Twitter.
Fire Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 https://t.co/Evzg1O6jmd— Browntable - Mauricio (@Browntable_Ent) November 6, 2020
In his resignation announcement to fans Depp first thanked his fans for being so supportive of him. "In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement," he began. Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty."prevnext
Only Amber Heard**— diego enjoys hip-hop (@dieg_guev7) November 6, 2020
"I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days," Depp added, then going on to share the new. "Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."prevnext
Meanwhile Amber Heard is working on JL reshoots and is still slated to return for Aquaman 2?!— alex (@AlexJacobs1337) November 6, 2020
Before ending his letter, Depp addressed the accusations against him, as well as the libel lawsuit. "Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight, to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal," he stated.prevnext
Yet Amber Heard gets to keep her job as Mera in Aquaman 2 when she started most of the fights & abuse. This makes absolutely no sense Warner Bros!— Josh ❤️ Ariana Grande #Positions #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) November 6, 2020
"My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time," Depp added, then concluding his letter by thanking his fans for reading.prevnext
Aquaman and Zach's Justice League. Get her outta everything— Director Jake (@Direct0r_Jake) November 6, 2020
Heard has not issued any public statements on the suit, but her attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, has. "For those of us present for the London High Court trial, this decision and judgment are not a surprise," Bredehoft stated.prevnext
But they won't fire amber from aquaman 2 what kind of bullshit is this— Ashu1999 (@Ashu19992) November 6, 2020
Bredehoft then added that Heard is not yet done battling Depp in court. "Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the U.S.," she stated. "We are committed to obtaining justice for Amber Heard in the U.S. Court and defending Ms. Heard's Right to Free Speech."prevnext
Ezra Miller is on video choking a woman- no action taken. Amber Heard is on audio confirming she has repeatedly assaulted Johnny Depp- Johnny Depp is asked to resign.— stitch_cult (@CultStitch) November 6, 2020
At this time, Warner Bros. does not appear to have issued any comments on Depp's resignation, nor the calls from fans that the studio ask Heard to step down from her role as Mera in the DC Cinematic Universe. She is currently said to be working on the re-shoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League, coming to HBO Max in the future.prev