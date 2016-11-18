Johnny Depp Supporters Are Demanding Amber Heard Be Fired From 'Aquaman 2'

Johnny Depp supporters are very upset that he was asked to step down from the Fantastic Beasts franchise over Amber Heard's abuse allegations against him, and they are now demanding that she be fired from Aquaman 2. The online mobilization against Heard comes after Depp lost a defamation lawsuit he brought against The Sun for referring to him as a "wife beater." In the wake of the ruling, Depp announced that Warner Bros. asked him to resign from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, which he agreed to.

Now, his fans have taken to social media to fight for the actor, with many citing previously leaked audio in which Heard admitted to hitting Depp. "I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched," Heard said in the clip. "I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you." Notably, the same audio also featured Depp admitting to hitting Heard as well.

The volatile relationship between the two has made headlines for years, but until now the accusations they've made against one another has never appeared to affect either one of them professionally. This new twist in the story certainly is not sitting well with Depp's fans, who have expressed that they believe if Depp has been fired from a role due to the accusations Heard has made against im, then she too should face the same consequence for admitting to "hitting" Depp. Scroll down to see what Depp's fans are saying on Twitter.