Johnny Depp Suffers Injury

Johnny Depp is back on the road and rocking with his band, Hollywood Vampires, after recently suffering an injury. PEOPLE reports that the actor and his bandmates, including legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper, hit the stage at the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands over the weekend, as well as the Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium. Depp was noticeably sporting an ankle cast, stemming from an injury he sustained while attending the Cannes Film Festival in May while promoting his new film, Jeanne du Barry.

"Johnny went from two full days of press appearances in Cannes, straight to London for rehearsals and then played two tribute shows in honor of his dear friend, the late great Jeff Beck," a source previously told TMZ. The insider added, "His ankle was already bothering him at Cannes, and it got progressively worse, but he wanted to honor his commitments for Jeanne du Barry and for Jeff. He's devastated to postpone the shows, but his doctor believes flying could make the situation much worse. He plans to rest up so the European dates go off without a hitch."

Additionally, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, who represented him during the actor's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, was recently speaking to PEOPLE and she noted his injury. "There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year," she said at the time. "He has a big birthday coming up, so I'm sure he'll be celebrating – foot up because, as you've seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately, our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle."

As mentioned by the TMZ source, Depp honored Beck — his late friend and bandmate — by playing guitar at a tribute show for the late musician. PEOPLE reports that Depp joined other music icons such as Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton, and Ronnie Wood for an evening celebrating Beck's life and art. In footage of the event shared by Stewart on Instagram, Depp can be seen rocking out with the A-list stars as the crowd cheers them on.

In regard to his Cannes visit, Depp's new film was a big hit with the screening audience, leading to the actor being given a standing ovation after a screening. The Wrap reports that following the Cannes premiere of Jeanne du Barry, the crowd applauded Depp for what some have said was seven minutes, but may have been less. The response was clearly moving for the star, who began to tear up as the audience showered his film with praise.