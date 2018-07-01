Johnny Depp Strikes ‘Vampire’ Pose With Alice Cooper in New Photo

Alice Cooper posted a new photo of himself posing alongside Johnny Depp on Friday, as the actor continues to deal with speculation about his health.

Cooper and Depp are both known for their garrish aesthetic choices, and in Friday’s picture they did not disappoint. Cooper tagged the photo “Hollywood Vampires,” which is the name of their rock supergroup. The two looked the part — they were dressed in black from head to toe, both with heavy eye make-up and gaunt expressions.



The picture was taken from a public appearance somewhere, though Cooper did not denote where. The Hollywood Vampires have been playing plenty of shows lately, including massive stadiums in Europe. Cooper and Depp founded the group along with Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and other rock legends often join them on stage.

Still, the vampire look has Depp’s fans on edge as rumors fly about the actor’s health. The 55-year-old has looked uncharacteristically pale and thin in recent weeks, and he has pointedly avoided questions about his well-being in interviews. Sources close to Depp have told several reporters on several occasions that there is no cause for alarm, yet the worries persist.

If anything, Depp’s time with the Hollywood Vampires should put his fans’ minds at ease. The band is named after an infamous celebrity drinking club which Cooper himself founded in the 1970s. It consisted of a group of hard-partying rock icons who got together to try and out-drink each other. Confirmed members include John Lennon, Keith Moon, Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr and John Belushi, among others.

The new band of the same name was formed in 2015, with the idea of honoring the many musicians from the same generation who had passed away due to excesses of partying and substance abuse. Cooper has been sober since the 1980s, and has actively sought to end the association of self-destructive behaviors with rock music.

While Depp and his representatives say there is no cause for alarm over his health either, he did recently admit that his divorce from actress Amber Heard was devastating.

“I was as low as I believe I could have gotten,” he told Rolling Stone. “The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you’re going to leave with your eyes closed.’ I couldn’t take the pain every day.”