Johnny Depp Photo Reveals Reveals Yet Another Different Look

Johnny Depp seems to be looking more like himself in new photos after fans grew concerned over recent images of Depp posing in Russia, which seemed to depict the actor looking thin and frail.

The 54-year-old star was snapped onstage alongside Alice Cooper at Liseberg Amusement Park in Sweden looking healthy in full rocker garb, including slicked back hair, earrings and a touch of eyeliner.

The photos are quite a departure from Depp’s last photos, taken just a few days ago before a performance with The Hollywood Vampires in St. Petersburg. Covered in a ball cap with no facial hair to be seen, Depp’s barefaced complexion ignited comments all over the internet, with fans worried the Pirates star was sick.

Despite concerns, a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said Depp was “healthy” and “enjoying his time on the road with his band.” A makeup artist told The Daily Mail that Depp’s lack of eyeliner in the photo was probably startling to fans, as he’s rarely seen without it, even in regular public appearances.

“Usually Johnny Depp has a cool grunge style, however, here he is not sporting his signature smudged guy-liner, which makes his eyes appear smaller,” Stacey Whittaker said. “Dark eyes can look harsh as we get older, but Depp’s normal sultry looking eye would never overpower his face and would actually give him more definition and colour.”

“Without his attention-grabbing guy-liner, it makes his eyes seem tired and dull, and his skin extremely pale, whereas liner would brighten and bring out the whites of his eye,” Whittaker added.

Depp’s seemingly thin appearance could also be due to stress the actor could be feeling, due to a libel suit he recently filed against The Sun, columnist Dan Wootton and publisher New Group Newspapers Limited over a story that labeled him a “wife beater.”

In the story, Wootton criticized Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for supporting Depp in the casting of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise in the wake of ex-wife Amber Heard’s abuse allegations against Depp. In response to the article, Depp is seeking nearly $300,000 in damages, in addition to asking the tabloid to stop publishing spousal abuse allegations against him.