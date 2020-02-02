Johnny Depp Calls Amber Heard’s Abuse Allegations ‘Not True’ in Audio Released of Couple’s Domestic Fight

In the two-hour audio recording of a “therapy” session between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is heard telling Heard that her abuse allegations against him are “not true.” The recording was published by The Daily Mail, which said it was acquired from a “well-placed source.” It was made in 2015, when the couple was still married.

The recording was made the night after a fight between the two, with Heard admitting, “I feel very bad about what I did.” Depp said he was referencing an earlier incident in Toronto.

“I did not start screaming until you had f— said all the s—,” Heard told Depp. “You poke an animal enough, it is eventually, it doesn’t matter how friendly it is, it’s not cool.”

“That’s not true,” Depp replied. “It’s the same for me, it’s the same for me.”

Heard then said she “stayed cool for so long” while he “kicked and kicked and kicked.”

“I need the same things but when you start flipping out, and I can’t get a word in, and it’s manic and angry, what the f— Amber?” Depp said.

“I get angry,” Heard replied. “I’m human. This is the kind of situation when one gets angry.”

“Just try. Let’s both try,” Depp said. “If there’s anger, if there’s something really, really poking us in the a— let’s try not to f— fight. Try to address it without jumping down each other’s throats because all that’s gonna do is build a mountain of f—, uh, resentment, some species of f— hatred.”

Heard then told Depp she feels like he takes he for granted, which he disagreed with.

“It’s not true,” the actor said. “It’s not true. I’m not the one who throws pots and whatever the f— else at me.”

“That’s different,” Heard insisted. “One does not negate the other. That’s irrelevant. That’s a complete non sequitur. Just because I’ve thrown pots and pans does not mean you cannot come and knock on my door.”

Depp asked if he should just let her throw stuff at him, but she insisted he was “putting words in my mouth.”

“The only time I ever threw anything at you was when you f— threw the cans at me in Australia,” Depp responded, referencing an alleged 2015 incident in Australia when Depp’s finger was severed after Heard threw cans at him. Depp included photos of the injury in a court filing last year.

Throughout the tape, Heard and Depp each call the other a liar. Towards the end, Heard appears to admit she cannot promise she will never be violent again.

“I can’t promise that it will all be perfect,” the Aquaman actress said. “I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God I f— sometimes I get so mad I lose it. I can f— promise you I will do everything to change. I promise you. I’m not going to throw around divorce I not say divorce unless I really mean it.”

Heard and Depp’s divorce was finalized in 2017, but their legal issues have continued since Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard following her 2018 Washington Post op-ed detailing her experience with abuse. Although she did not name Depp in the op-ed, the actor claimed it ruined his reputation and cost him opportunities. Depp has denied Heard’s allegations and accused her of fabricating evidence.

Photo credit: Foc Kan/FilmMagic/Getty Images