Johnny Depp Breaks Silence on Amber Heard Domestic Violence Claims for First Time

Johnny Depp has spoken out for the first time about the domestic violence allegations made against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard, denying the actress’ claims in an interview with British GQ.

“The thing that hurt me is being presented as something that you’re really as far away from as you could possibly get, you know?” Depp told the magazine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me,” he continued. “So, initially, I just kept my mouth shut, you know? I knew it was going to stick on me and it would get weirder. Keep going, you know? Go nuts. I ain’t going to get into a pissing contest with someone about it. Spit out what you need to spit out and, you know, my attorneys will take care of the rest. I never went out and spoke about the s—.”

In May 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp, citing irreconcilable differences. She accused him of domestic violence and was given a temporary restraining order, and at the time, a video circulated purporting to show Depp throwing a wine glass at Heard.

A divorce settlement between the couple was reached in August 2016, with Depp paying a reported $7 million that Heard revealed she would be donating to charities.

In her allegations ahead of her divorce filing, Heard claimed that in April 2016, Depp threw an iPhone at her face and later shared a photo of herself with a bruised eye and cheek.

“Why didn’t that person speak to the police?” Depp wondered. “I mean, they spoke to the police, but the police saw nothing and they offered her an emergency medical technician. She said no. Police see nothing on her. Police see nothing broken in the place, no marks, and then they offer her an EMT to have a look at her and she says no and I don’t know if it was the next day or a couple of days later, but then there was a bruise. There was a red mark and then there was a brown bruise.”

The actor has two children with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis, 19-year-old daughter Lily-Rose and 16-year-old son Jack, and shared that Heard’s allegations affected them as well.

“How could someone, anyone, come out with something like that against someone, when there’s no truth to it whatsoever?” he queried. “I’m sure it wasn’t easy for my 14-year-old boy to go to school, you know what I mean? With people going, ‘Hey, look at this magazine, man. What, your dad beats up chicks or something?’ Why did he have to go through that? Why did my daughter have to go through that?”

While Depp noted that “we probably shouldn’t be talking about this,” he did admit that he is “worried.”

“I worry about the people that bought it and I worry about her,” he said. “It’s just not right. I will never stop fighting. I’ll never stop. They’d have to f—ing shoot me. An episode like this takes time to get over.”

Despite his fears, the actor believes he will ultimately be vindicated.

“The truth will come out in all of this and I will be standing on the other side of the roaring rapids,” he said. “I hope other people will too.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Marsland