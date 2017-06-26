Amber Heard’s Abuse Allegations Against Johnny Depp Supported By New Documents

New court documents that have been released corroborate Amber Heard‘s claims that her ex-husband Johnny Depp was physically abusive during their relationship.

The couple officially divorced in January, and Heard’s allegations of abuse were the centerpiece of the legal battle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As a part of an ongoing legal battle between Depp and his former managers The Management Group, accounts of working with Depp have come forward, including details that back up Heard’s allegations, according to Refinery 29.

One document says, “[Joel Mandel, one of the managers,] was informed well after the fact through communications with various house staff and security that Depp had been extremely volatile and had sometimes ‘gotten physical’ with Heard.”

Up Next: Amber Heard Opens Up And Speaks Out About Domestic Violence

Furthermore, a more specific account of abuse was also included that said, “Mandel was also later informed that Depp had violently kicked Heard during an incident that took place in or around 2014.”

The new docs also shed some light on some leaked text messages between Heard and Depp’s assistant.

“When I told him he kicked you, he cried,” the assistant’s text said. “It was disgusting. And he knows it. He’s a little lost boy. And needs all the help he can get. He is so very sorry, as he should be.”

The new documents corroborate the texts’ validity and conspired to make their validity questionable in the first place.

More: Amber Heard’s Sex Scenes Reportedly Played Role In Depp Divorce Suit

The documents say, “TMG is informed and believes that Depp knew full well that the text messages were genuine, but pressured and berated his assistant to falsely challenge the texts publicly.”

During the divorce proceedings, Depp’s attorneys were dissmissive of the claims, saying “Amber wants to maintain the media’s attention and thereby preserve her own fleeting relevance.”

The divorce proceeds featured a ton of twists and turns, including a video of Depp freaking out on Heard and a ton of squabbling over the monetary settlement. Heard said she would be donating the settlement to charity if received.

Photo Credit: Getty / Christine Pettinger