John Wayne: What Hollywood Legends Thought of Controversial Star's Personal Beliefs

John Wayne died 41 years ago, but his legacy looms large over Hollywood to this day and remains the face of the American Western. His name has become a controversial topic once again though, as activists are calling for the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California to be renamed. Wayne's 1971 Playboy interview is often cited as a reason, as Wayne made derogatory comments about Blacks and Native Americans, and used an anti-gay slur. However, many of those who worked with Wayne had fond memories.

Wayne, who was born Marion Robert Morrison in Iowa, logged more than 170 credits during his Hollywood career, which dated back to the silent era. In 1930, he was given his first starring role in the Western epic The Big Trail, but after the movie flopped, he was stuck in bit parts and B-movie Westerns. Nine years later, his fortunes finally changed when John Ford cast him as the Ringo Kid in Stagecoach. Throughout World War II, he continued acting in Westerns and war movies but did not serve in the war.

Throughout his life, Wayne was a conservative Republican and spoke out against communism. In the 1971 Playboy interview, Wayne voiced support for the Vietnam War and made his controversial statements on race. "I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility," Wayne told the magazine. "I don't believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people." He also said he did not believe the country "did wrong" in taking lands from Native Americans.

When the interview resurfaced last year, there were renewed calls for the John Wayne Airport to revert back to the name Orange County Airport and for the large statue of the actor to be removed. His son Ethan Wayne defended his father in 2019, saying it "would be an injustice to judge someone based on an interview that's being used out of context."

During Wayne's career, even his colleagues disagreed with him on a variety of topics, but they still looked back fondly on working with the actor. In 2010, The Guardian gathered a collection of quotes from his co-stars. Here is what some of them had to say.