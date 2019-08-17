John Travolta Resurrects ‘Grease’ Character Danny Zuko for ‘The Tonight Show’

John Travolta returned to one of his most iconic roles on a recent Tonight Show appearance alongside host Jimmy Fallon. With Fallon’s noted ability to mimic the Hollywood staple from different points in his career — as we’ve seen on SNL — it was only fitting that the late-night host and Travolta faced off in a “John Travolt-Off.”

Using a “random” generator full of famous roles, Fallon and Travolta took on the actor’s characters from films like Pulp Fiction, Saturday Night Fever, Face/Off and Welcome Back, Kotter. But the star of the segment was Travolta sliding into the leather jacket of Danny Zuko and reliving his time as a T-Bird from Grease.

The 1978 musical is beloved, something you can tell from the audience reaction in the clip. Toss in the original musical from 1971 and the live television production that aired on Fox a few years back, Grease is a staple of American culture at this point.

So seeing Travolta, even for just a second, bring back Zuko and his cool personality is a cool moment for fans. And this stays true even if Travolta is without any of his hair.

Fallon holds his own as Travolta from Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction, showing the little bit of range he has to capture the star at different points in his career. But if Zuko wasn’t enough, Travolta brings back Castor Troy from Face/Off.

That means he is essentially playing himself, playing Nicolas Cage, who also played him in the original film. He kills it, of course, before ending out the segment dancing alongside the host.

You can peek some of the other roles on the list as they spin by, but it should be noted that these are usually not as random as they seem.

Travolta has been enjoying an interesting few years thanks to his latest roles and films. This includes the new cult favorite Gotti, which was surrounded by controversy upon its release and earned plenty of ironic love after its release. He’s prepared for a dramatic transformation in the upcoming film The Fanatic, where he plays a creepy stalker who looks unlike anyone Travolta has played in the past.

And even his personal life has been interesting, with the actor finally deciding to shave his head completely and enjoying life with wife Kelly Preston and his daughter, Ella Bleu.

The same can’t fully be said about Travolta’s Grease co-star, Olivia Newton-John. The actress is currently battling stage 4 breast cancer, with Travolta giving an update on his friend from his end back in January.

“From what I hear talking to her she’s fine,” Travolta told Entertainment Tonight. “I think she even made a public announcement in her own video, [saying] that she was fine.”

Newton-John also recently confirmed she is “doing great” amid her health battle, something that is sure to bring a smile to her friend’s face.