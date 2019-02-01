John Travolta Offers Health Update on ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta shared some good news about Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John‘s health earlier this week, confirming she is doing well.

“From what I hear talking to her she’s fine,” Travolta told Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 G’Day USA Los Angeles Gala to Honor Australians. “I think she even made a public announcement in her own video, [saying] that she was fine.”

Earlier this month, tabloid rumors suggested Newton-John’s health was taking a turn for the worse. However, the “Physical” singer told fans on social media the rumors were not true.

“Happy New Year, everyone!” the actress, 70, said in a clip shared on her Twitter page. “I just want to say the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote, and I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible. Thank you all for the wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.”

Tottie Goldsmith, Newton-John’s niece, also shared an update on Instagram, writing, “Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumor where it belongs.”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and declared cancer-free after a partial mastectomy and chemotherapy treatments. In May 2017, she said her breast cancer returned and spread to her shoulder.

In August 2018, her publicist denied rumors that tour dates were cancelled because her cancer had returned. However, in September 2018, Newton-John told the Australian news program Sunday Night that doctors discovered a tumor at the base of her spine.

“I’m one of millions in this fight, in this journey. A lot of people see it as a fight and wherever you choose to see it, that’s your prerogative. … I see it as part of my mission, maybe,” Newton-John said at the time. “There are other people out there doing much, much worse than me. And I’m very a privileged person and I’m very aware of that. I have nothing to really complain about.”

Newton-John, who received an OBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 1979, was made a Companion of the Order of Australia for her service to community health in the Australia Day Honours earlier this week, reports Billboard. The singer said she was “excited and delighted and honored, adding, “I am so proud to be an Aussie and this couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Newton-John is best known for playing Sandy in Grease, and has four Grammy Awards. In 2012, she reunited with Travolta for a Christmas album.

