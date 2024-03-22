John Travolta Has a Message for Timothée Chalamet After 'Dune: Part Two' Success

John Travolta sent a congratulatory message to Timothée Chalamet for reaching one of his own achievements. The 70-year-old Travolta, who has held the record for two top-grossing films in eight months for over four decades, congratulated Chalamet, 28, on Instagram for sharing the record.

"Congratulations Timothée! It's great to have someone to share my box office record with. Sincerely, JT," Travolta wrote. The legendary actor also shared a report about Chalamet's recent box office record, which he achieved within eight months with his films Wonka and Dune: Part Two.

According to IndieWire, Chalamet matched the box office record after his two each grossed in the realm of more than $200 million.

Chalamet has led the top two domestic-grossing films for the past eight months. The last time anyone did this was in the late 1970s, when John Travolta performed in Saturday Night Fever and Grease, respectively. That's an outstanding performance, even considering all the factors. It is often challenging to find movie stars who are successful at the box office and do well on the screen.

The accomplishment of this major milestone makes Chalamet undeniably a huge star in the movie industry, which might seem strange if you are more familiar with him for his work in independent films such as Call Me By Your Name or Greta Gerwig's films such as Lady Bird and Little Women. Unfortunately, Chalamet could not make a cameo appearance in another 2023 blockbuster when scheduling conflicts kept him from appearing in Barbie.

The Oscar nominee will soon have two big movies heading to the cinemas. Photos of Chalamet in costume as Bob Dylan have emerged online for the biopic A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, and it is expected that he will reprise his role as Paul Atreides should Denis Villeneuve decide to make Dune: Messiah. Despite a plethora of streaming services and a seemingly endless list of choices, Timothée Chalamet has proven to be a popular choice among audiences.

In the meantime, Travolta will next appear in the heist flick Cash Out, along with Kristin Davis from Sex and the City. The action film stars the actor as a seasoned thief who returns from retirement to take on a difficult task in Miami with his ex-girlfriend (Davis). The movie will be available on digital platforms as well as on demand when it opens in cinemas on April 26.