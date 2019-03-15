John Stamos Shares Video ‘For Those Who Need a Smile’ Amid ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star Lori Loughlin Arrest Drama

In the wake of Lori Loughlin being dropped by Netflix from the final episodes of Fuller House, her fellow cast mates are looking for a reason to smile. Luckily John Stamos is here with an adorable antidote that is impossible to resist.

Loughlin was dropped from the Netflix revival and her projects at Hallmark due to her connection to the ongoing college admission scandal that includes nearly 50 other people, including Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman.

Stamos and other cast have already been asked to share their thoughts on the shocking revelation, choosing to stay silent in response. But this clip from Stamos shows that Uncle Jesse clearly felt the need to step up following Loughlin’s removal from the show.

The video posted by Stamos features the 55-year-old actor features him making his 11-month-old son giggle in the simplest of ways.

“For those of us who just need a good smile right now. xo,” Stamos captioned the video on Instagram.

The cute post drew out comments from fellow Fuller House cast mates Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Bob Saget.

Cameron Bure said, “I definitely needed this right now,” in response to the clip. Sweetin said the short video “made me so happy.”

And Saget couldn’t help making a joke saying, “Wait, was I there and said something hilarious?”

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted and arrested earlier in the week for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters designated as part of USC’s crew team to secure admission to the school.

The couple appeared in court soon after, securing release on $1 million bonds and facing increased scrutiny by the media. Their daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade have also faced backlash. Olivia Jade in particular has been dropped by several brands in response to the scandal revelations, including beauty brand Sephora. She’s also facing criticism via her popular YouTube channel and Instagram feed.

It isn’t clear if Loughlin had been planned for any appearances in the upcoming fifth and final season of Fuller House on Netflix. A source told TMZ that the show is currently not in production and Loughlin was only considered a guest star on the show.

The Netflix decision followed Hallmark and Crown Media’s decision to cut ties and stop production on projects featuring Loughlin. This includes the latest addition to the Garage Sale Mysteries series that was in the middle of production.