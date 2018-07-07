John Stamos Pays Tribute to Late Dad With Rare Father-Son Photo

John Stamos’ new job as a father inspired him to pay tribute to his own.

The Fuller House star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet throwback snapshot with his late father, Bill, writing about how much he misses him, 17 years after his death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A fresh-faced Stamos cane seen posing with his father as the two enjoy a meal in a photo he captioned, “17 years ago I lost my best friend. Dad, I appreciate you right now more than ever.”

The actor also has been open with fans recently about how close he was with his late parents. He named his son, Billy, after his father when he and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed him in April.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this,” Stamos told Entertainment Tonight just before Billy was born. “I’m already so emotional and so excited… I’ve been dreaming about our baby. I mean, I am really excited.”

The actor was just as excited after his little one entered the world. “He has pretty good hair,” he raved to ET in late April of how his son was taking after him. “I’m pretty impressed.”

Stamos, and Billy, recently went on their first trip together after the actor was booked to host PBS’ Capitol Fourth Concert in Washington D.C.

“This is Billy’s first Fourth,” he said, PEOPLE reports. “Since we’re all here together at the nation’s capital, I think this is the perfect setting for me to pass on the lessons and love for this great nation that my grandfather passed on to my father and my father passed on to me. My son, for over two centuries America has given us an opportunity to be part of its great legacy.”

Stamos and McHugh announced the arrival of little Billy in April, just two months after they got married.

The two seem to be enjoying parenthood so much that they’re even thinking about baby number two already, with McHugh telling Entertainment Tonight back in May that she wants another baby “ASAP.”

Telling the news outlet that she wants to have more children “as soon as I can,” she explained that she wants Billy to share the love with another sibling.

“Right now, Billy is extremely spoiled and we need to share the love, he’s gotta share some of those toys and all the things that have been given to him. He needs [siblings] to keep him grounded. If he’s the only one, he’ll get way too much love because there hasn’t been a child on either side of our family in quite some time,” she said.

She said while she’s hoping for a baby girl next, she and Stamos will be overjoyed as long as the baby is healthy.

“I would love to give him a little girl, but we’re happy with boy, girl, just healthy,” she said.