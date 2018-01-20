John Stamos Throws Shade at Olsen Twins With Instagram Post

Three seasons into Fuller House and John Stamos is still not over the Olsen twins not coming back.

The Full House star and Fuller House executive producer famously asked the Olsen Twins to reprise their role as Michelle Tanner for the Netflix reboot of the popular sitcom, but the actresses and fashion designers said no.

Apparently John Stamos is still not over the rejection, as he took the opportunity to call the twins out once again in an Instagram post celebrating Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin‘s birthday.

“Happy Birthday [Jodie Sweetin]!! (From only one other person in this pic) XOXOX” he captioned the photo, showing him holding the toddler Olsen twins and a young Sweetin.

The show famously dissed the Olsen Twins during the first season of the Netflix reboot when the whole family (sans Olsen Twins) reunited. When Michelle Tanner’s character was brought up the entire case, including the original Full House cast and the new faces from the revival, broke the fourth wall and gave a disappointing look to the camera.

The Olsen twins have not publicly addressed the cast’s or Stamos’ shade.

Here’s hoping the Olsen twins tape a quick cameo for the revival someday so there’s peace in the Tanner/Fuller household once again.