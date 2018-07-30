John Stamos Shares Full Heart in Birthday Message to ‘Full House’ Spouse Lori Loughlin

John Stamos sent a heartfelt birthday message to his Full House on-screen wife Lori Loughlin Saturday, melting hearts of Full House fans worldwide.

“Been Jesse to your Rebecca for 30 years. 30 more, then that’s it,” Stamos wrote on Instagram, alongside a ’90s photo of the two pals. “I don’t for one second take for granted your talent, your heart and most importantly, our friendship. Happy Birthday Lori, XO.”

Loughlin also shared a photo from the Fuller House set Saturday, with Stamos, Jodie Sweeten, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber crashing the party. “So much love for this group,” Loughlin wrote, alongside four heart emojis.

For good measure, Bob Saget also wished Loughlin a happy 54th birthday, sharing a photo with his Full House co-star on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Lori. Always so sweet, so smart, so beautiful. So lucky to have you as a friend all these years. Let’s make a real series out of ‘Wake Up San Francisco.’ Should play well in Kentucky. Love you,” Saget wrote.

Dave Coulier, Joey Gladstone himself, also shared his birthday wishes for Loughlin. “Happy birthday to my best gal pal @loriloughlin – I love you Yinge Peck Peck,” Coulier wrote, alongside a red carpet photo with the actress.

Loughlin played Rebecca Donaldson on Full House, starting in season two. Rebecca and Stamos’ Uncle Jesse married in season four and she was a main star until the show ended in 1995. Louglin, Stamos, Coulier and Saget are all recurring stars on Netflix’s Fuller House.

In real life, Loughlin and Stamos are married to other people, but the two did date early on in their career. During a 2013 appearance on HuffPost Live, Stamos said Loughlin could have been the “one that got away” for him.

“We were friends, we were on the soaps together and we actually did date,” Stamos said. “We went on a date to Disneyland before, you know, before we were both married. In real life, when we were 18, 19 years old. We did have some off timing, but no disrespect to her family and her husband now, I would say that she could be the one that got away.”

Loughlin was married to Michael Burns during Full House and married her current husband, Mossimo Giannulli in 1997. Stamos was married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005. Earlier this year, he married model Caitlin McHugh, two moves before their son, Billy, was born.

While waiting for a new season of Fuller House, you can check out Loughlin in Hallmark Movie Channel’s Garage Sale Mysteries: The Pandora’s Box Murders on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. It is the first of four new Garage Sale Mystery movies Loughlin made this year.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Lori Loughlin