John Stamos and Pregnant Fiance Caitlin McHugh Robbed Hours Before Their Wedding

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are getting married this weekend, but they had to stop by the police station ahead of their big day to report a robbery, according TMZ.

Police say McHugh stepped out of her room at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday evening for a few hours. When she returned, she found that a huge amount of jewelry was missing, totalling about $165,000 in value.

Police say there’s no sign of forced entry, though McHugh reported it as a burglary. So far, there are no suspects.

McHugh reportedly called Stamos immediately, and the Fuller House star rushed to his pregnant fiance‘s side to comfort her.

The jewelry was reportedly on loan from the Neil Lane collection, meaning that McHugh will have to pay the jewler the retail cost of all the stolen goods.

The couple has kept their wedding plans quiet up until now. They announced their engagement on Oct. 23, 2017, but made no indication that they’d be saying their vows so soon. Presumably, it was meant to be a small, intimate affair among friends and family. It’s unclear whether they’ll be going on with the ceremony after the robbery.

In December, the couple announced that McHugh is pregnant. This will be the first child for both 54-year-old Stamos and 33-year-old McHugh. The couple made the announcement in PEOPLE, joking that, after his years portraying Uncle Jesse on Full House, Stamos is fully equipped to be a father.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos joked. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV… all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

At the time, Stamos also revealed that he had accelerated his wedding plans because of McHugh’s pregnancy.

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” he explained. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” McHugh added. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”