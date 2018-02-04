John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Get Married in Beverly Hills

John Stamos has tied the knot.

The Fuller House star married his fiance Caitlyn McHugh on Saturday. The couple said “I do” at a ceremony in Stamos’ home in Beverly Hills, California.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pregnant bride looked beautiful in a white strapless gown with a full tulle skirt. Her dark locks were curled and parted to the side. Meanwhile, the groom looked dapper in a black suit with a crisp white button-up and black bow tie.

After the ceremony, the couple took photos with the wedding party and guests in the backyard, according to images acquired by Splash News.

The weekend was not without drama, however, as the couple had to stop by the police station to report a robbery ahead of their big day. An estimated $165,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from McHugh’s hotel room at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry, though McHugh reported it as a burglary. So far, there are no suspects.

The jewelry was reportedly on loan from the Neil Lane collection, meaning that McHugh will have to pay the jeweler the retail cost of all the stolen goods.

The couple kept their wedding plans quiet up until now. They announced their engagement on Oct. 23, 2017, but made no indication that they’d be saying their vows so soon. Presumably, it was meant to be a small, intimate affair among friends and family.

Stamos announced revealed that his fiance was pregnant with their first child together in December.

#Overjoyed A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:27pm PST

This will be the first child for both 54-year-old Stamos and 33-year-old McHugh. The couple made the announcement in PEOPLE, joking that, after his years portraying Uncle Jesse on Full House, Stamos is fully equipped to be a father.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos joked. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV… all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

At the time, Stamos also revealed that he had accelerated his wedding plans because of McHugh’s pregnancy.

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” he explained. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” McHugh added. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”