John Stamos Blasted by Fans for Sharing Photo With Lori Loughlin

John Stamos was criticized by fans for sharing a Fuller House cast photo that included Lori Loughlin, the now disgraced actress facing criminal charges for her alleged role in the college admissions scandal that exploded earlier this year.

On Friday, Stamos shared a photo showing a happier time with Loughlin and co-stars Bob Sagat, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweein, Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure. Notably, Loughlin was not tagged in the photo, since her Instagram page is no longer active.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Gearing up for the 5th and final,” Stamos wrote in the caption, referring to Netflix’s decision not to keep the show going past Season 5.

Since Stamos did not crop out Loughlin, which would have likely left Sagat or another co-star out as well, fans could not stop commenting about her appearance in the post.

“Sorry but I have lost all respect for Lori Loughlin,” one fan wrote.

“Guys, Aunt Becky is going to a different Full house!” another joked.

“[What the f—] is Lori doing in the pic,” another wrote.

“I look at her very differently now. She shouldn’t even be in this picture it’s wrong. Bad vibes for the rest of the cast [shake my head],” another wrote.

Then again, some still showed support for Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on Full House and Fuller House.

“I will always support aunt becky!!!the point is that she knows that what she did is wrong!! I’ll always love her,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for including aunt Becky,” another wrote.

“[Thanks] for including Lori everyone makes mistakes she don’t deserve to be kicked out we all need second chances,” another added.

Back in March, Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on federal charges related to a college admissions bribery scandal. The couple was accused of spending $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose designated as crew recruits to get into the University of Southern California, even though they did not participate in the sport.

In April, Giannulli and Loughlin pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Both charges come with a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Since the scandal unfolded, Loughlin was dropped from Hallmark Channel’s When Calls The Heart. She will also not appear in the final season of Fuller House.

Fuller House‘s final season will debut later this year. The series followed D.J. (Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea) as adults, years after Full House ended. Most of the original Full House cast made appearances on the show, although Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen never made cameos.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images