John Singleton Non-Responsive and on Life Support

Contrary to reports Monday morning, John Singleton is alive and on life support, the Boyz n the Hood director’s publicist said.

Singleton’s publicist told TMZ that Singleton, 51, is still in a medically-induced coma at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He’s reportedly still non-responsive and hasn’t shown any signs of improvement.

Likewise, BuzzFeed News reporter Michael Blackmon confirmed that Singleton’s publicist disputed Monday morning’s report that Singleton had died. “John is still [on] life support. That reporting is inaccurate,” the publicist said.

Singleton suffered a stroke at the hospital earlier this month after he checked himself in when he experienced pain in one of his legs, TMZ reports.

In the midst of the health crisis, Singleton’s family is reportedly arguing for control of his estate. Singleton’s mother, Shelia Ward, asked a judge to appoint her as temporary conservator to handle his business affairs, while one of his daughters, Cleopatra Singleton, is attempting to block the conservatorship. Cleopatra says Ward is attempting to force Singleton’s four children out of the estate.

Despite the initial news that Singleton was in a coma earlier this month, Cleopatra disputed the reports and said that he was progressing. She reportedly filed a court document last week that said the 2 Fast 2 Furious director was “not in a coma,” according to The Wrap, and that Ward was “misrepresenting” his medical condition.

On Friday, April 26, she called Ward’s behavior “disturbing” and claimed that a family meeting with doctors earlier in the week revealed that her father’s condition was “professing every day” and that he could be released from the ICU within a week.

“My father is breathing on his own. He is only medically sedated to keep his blood pressure low and allow the vessels in his brain to heal,” Singleton wrote in the court filing. “My father responds to stimuli and has even smiled on many occasions.”

She added that she believed her grandmother would have a conflict of interest in being Singleton’s conservator due to her role as his personal and business manager.

“She has abused this position particularly pertaining to the support of his children,” the filing reads. “Sadly my father’s allowed his mother to stay in that position out of fear and obligation to her as she’s bullies and abandoned my father since he was a small child, leaving him emotionally defenseless. She had already stated that she plans to liquidate his assets immediately and leave his children with nothing, even to go so far as to sell his house and remove his girlfriend and infant son from the premises.”

Cleopatra reportedly asked that her brother, Maasai, or grandfather, Danny, be named conservator of Singleton and his estate.