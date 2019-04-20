John Singleton: ‘Boyz n the Hood’ Director’s Family Reveals His Condition

Director and screenwriter John Singleton is reportedly in the hospital, and his family has given an update on his condition.

Singleton, known for his work on such films as Boys n the Hood, was hospitalized earlier this week, according to a report by TMZ. A family member close to him has told reporters that he suffered a mild stroke, but that he is on the mend. Singleton is reportedly undergoing rehab for the condition at this time.

Singleton was on a flight home from Costa Rica when his medical emergency began. His flight may have triggered the stroke, which manifested as a bizarre weakness in the leg. The feeling was enough to make Singleton check himself into the hospital earlier this week.

Now, doctors are continuing to perform tests to monitor Singleton as he goes through rehab. The family sources stressed that the stroke was “mild,” though there were no further details on how Singleton is doing and when he might be back on his feet.

Singleton is a Hollywood icon, who made his directorial debut with Boyz n the Hood in 1991. He picked up two Oscar nominations for the film — one for best director and one for best original screenplay. At the time, hew as the youngest filmmaker ever to get nominations in those two categories.

Since then, the 51-year-old has continued to do iconic work, directing projects like Baby Boy and Four Brothers, and episodes of TV shows like Empire and The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He has also been teaching college courses at his alma mater, the University of Southern California Film School recently. He is currently overseeing a course called “Film and Culture.”

Singleton got some high profile shout outs following his stroke. On Saturday, Snoop Dogg posted a photo of himself with Singleton, urging his followers to “pray 4 my brother.” Many fans and fellow stars commented doing just that.

“I recently met John Singleton, who has been an inspiration from afar for decades,” tweeted Pose co-creator Steven Canals. “Sending prayers and healing vibes for a swift recovery. Keep him in your thoughts.”

“Prayers up for my brother John Singleton,” echoed rapper Juicy J.

Singleton’s other notable works include co-creating the crime drama Snowfall, which documents the outbreak of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles in the 1980s. He has also worked on major studio franchises, such as 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003 and his 2000 adaptation of Shaft starring Samuel L. Jackson.