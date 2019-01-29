John Legend, Vivica A. Fox, and More Speak out After Jussie Smollett Suffers Apparent Homophobic, Racist Attack

Celebrities are speaking out after Empire star Jussie Smollett was attacked in a possible hate crime on Tuesday morning, including John Legend, Vivica A. Fox and others.

Two men in ski masks jumped Smollett in the early hours of Tuesday morning, beating him, pouring chemicals on him and then tying a rope around his neck. Police told The Blast that the men were yelling racist and homophobic slurs at Smollett, who got away from the attack.

Smollett got himself to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Details are still slim on who the attackers are and how they might have known to target Smollett, but investigators are considering it a possible hate crime. They are reportedly “canvassing” the surrounding area for any external security cameras that might help them identify the attackers or serve as evidence.

“Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime,” Chicago Police Department said in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the meantime, Smollett has been released from the hospital and is reportedly doing alright. Still, the attack shocked and horrified some of Smollett’s fellow celebrities. Many who have worked with him or enjoyed his work spoke out. Here are some of the tributes to Smollett online.

Danny Strong

…whoever did this, do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come. — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) January 29, 2019



Empire co-creator and executive producer Danny Strong spoke out about the attack in a pair of threaded tweets. He addressed the attackers, letting them know that their violence would be outlasted by Smollett’s work.

“I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett,” he tweeted. “He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live.”

“Whoever did this, do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come,” he finished.

Vivica A. Fox

I’m just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW! ????‍♀️??‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/p4GqfNW3An — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 29, 2019



Vivica A. Fox places Candace, aunt to Smollett’s character Jamal Lyon. The actress was horrified by the attack on her on-screen family.

“I’m just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett,” Smollett’s co-star tweeted. “I’M SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW!”

John Legend

Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2019



John Legend also spoke out for Smollett, asking his followers to join him in sending love to the actor’s family.

“Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack,” wrote Legend. “We support you and pray that you find peace and justice.”

Eric Haywood

I will burn your fucking house down to protect @JussieSmollett.



Write that shit down. — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) January 29, 2019



Empire screenwriter Eric Haywood was infuriated by the attack on Smollett, and let the world know how far he would go to protect the actor.

“I will burn your f—ing house down to protect @JussieSmollett,” he tweeted. “Write that s— down.”

Haywood later retweeted a post from the Empire writers’ room.

“Empire writers were heartbroken this morning to hear of the vicious attack on our beloved star @JussieSmollett,” it read. “The story that Jussie tells through Jamal is one of tolerance, acceptance and love, and we are disgusted that our divided world subjected such a kind soul to violence.”

We resolve to keep doing what we do – telling stories that create a kinder world, and it is our solemn prayer that Jussie has a speedy recovery and that his attackers are brought to justice. — Empire Writers (@EmpireWriters) January 29, 2019



“We resolve to keep doing what we do – telling stories that create a kinder world, and it is our solemn prayer that Jussie has a speedy recovery and that his attackers are brought to justice,” they finished.

George Takei

This is horrific. What kind of country do we live in. https://t.co/unvzWmo6XD — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 29, 2019



Star Trek star George Takei knows as much about hate-fueled violence as just about anybody in the world, and he too was distraught over the attack against Smollett. He shared an article about the assault on Twitter, adding: “This is horrific. What kind of country do we live in.”

Kirsten Gillibrand

This is a sickening and outrageous attack, and horribly, it’s the latest of too many hate crimes against LGBTQ people and people of color. We are all responsible for condemning this behavior and every person who enables or normalizes it. Praying for Jussie and his family. https://t.co/eylvxhLT0u — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 29, 2019



New York Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand shared Smollett’s story as well, adding her voice to the cry for justice.

“This is a sickening and outrageous attack, and horribly, it’s the latest of too many hate crimes against LGBTQ people and people of color,” Gillibrand wrote. “We are all responsible for condemning this behavior and every person who enables or normalizes it. Praying for Jussie and his family.”

Kerry Washington

DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2019



Actress Kerry Washington was awestruck by Smollett’s ordeal, taking to Twitter along with the rest of Hollywood to send her prayers.

“DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett,” she wrote.

Keltie Knight

I am sickened. Jussie Smollett is SALT OF THE EARTH, HUMBLE, KIND and CONSTANTLY USING HIS STAR POWER FOR GOOD. ? — Keltie Knight (@KeltieKnight) January 29, 2019



Finally, Entertainment Tonight host Keltie Knight took to Twitter as well. The dancer turned journalist was horrified, and even more incredulous at the attack since it targetted someone who always had the best intentions for others.

“I am sickened. Jussie Smollett is SALT OF THE EARTH, HUMBLE, KIND and CONSTANTLY USING HIS STAR POWER FOR GOOD,” she wrote.