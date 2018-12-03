John Cena ‘Ruins Everybody’s Childhood’ With New Hairstyle

John Cena knows everyone is having trouble getting used to his hairstyle, coming to terms with “ruining” everyone’s childhood by deciding to grow out his hair.

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, DeGeneres asked him about the rumors he might be replacing Chris Evans as Captain America in future Marvel movies. This was news to him.

“For real? Who started this rumor?” the WWE star told DeGeneres. “Yeah, I might have started it. I don’t know. Maybe I did, maybe I didn’t. But if it’s out there, if the Captain America people are listening and you’re out there watching right now, I’ll totally do it. I totally will.”

Cena suggested he could play the role because he’s “already ruined everybody’s childhood so it can’t get any worse,” referring to the fan reaction his hair has received.

DeGeneres said she did not feel his hair was “weird,” but understood that so many people are used to him without any.

“I just want to go get my $8 haircut and now I’m throwing product in my head. I don’t know what I’m doing. It’s awesome. It’s great,” he joked about his hairdo.

“I’m just trying to figure my life out with a haircut and everybody’s like, you ruined my life,” the Blockers star continued. “Like, it was a great exercise in embracing the uncomfortable because apparently I’ve altered the space time continuum for some people. And it’s cool to be able to just try something new.”

Cena said he decided to grow out his hair after he spent six months in China making a movie and he first showed it off at WWE Super Show-Down 2018 in Australia in October. While there, the 41-year-old learned Mandarin, which he said was proof anyone can still learn a new skill.

“I heard that the two toughest two things to do when you get older were learn a language and an instrument,” Cena told DeGeneres. “So I started to study Mandarin and I’m trying to figure out how to play piano just to prove that wrong.”

Cena’s appearance on Ellen came at the tail-end of an eventful year for the wrestler, especially in his private life. In April, he and Nikki Bella called off their engagement. They tried to reconcile over the summer, but called off their relationship for good in July.

Earlier this year, Cena starred in the comedy Blockers. His next movie, the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, opens on Dec. 21.

Photo credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM