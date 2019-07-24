John Cena Reportedly ‘Really Into’ New Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena was first reported to be dating girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in April of this year, and the couple is reportedly going strong, with the duo spotted at a WWE Raw taping in Tampa, Florida, on Monday, July 22.

“He was introducing people to her by name,” a source told Us Weekly. “He had his arm around her and she was laughing. They looked like a really cute couple!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A friend told the insider that Cena is “really into Shay and excited about their new relationship” since she’s “really smart and easygoing” and “great for him.”

Cena and Shariatzadeh, an engineer, were first seen holding hands in Vancouver, Canada, where Shariatzadeh is based. They have since been spotted on multiple dates and at the airport, where Cena dropped his girlfriend off.

The WWE star and ex Nikki Bella ended their engagement in April 2018, and both have now moved on to new relationships. During an April episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast, Bella reflected on her relationship with the WWE star and explained to her sister, Brie Bella, that she was happy for Cena.

“He’s one of the people, besides you, Brie, who’s made me an amazing person. But because of how sad and how much I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face, I felt happy for him,” Nikki said. “I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy.”

The 35-year-old added that she was aware that Cena was seeing other people.

“He and I had talked about it. That’s the other thing. It’s like, maybe that’s why it didn’t hurt me,” she said. “I think I was just really curious to see who he was going on dinner dates with, which, you know, they’ll never be like ours. Just kidding!”

In May, Nikki told Us that she “loved” seeing Cena with Shariatzadeh.

“I’m not just even saying that. I’ve been so happy for him because I think because of the decisions that I’ve made, you know, walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it,” she said. “I literally would pray every day of, like, all I want him is to be happy and to find happiness — and it’s true. Like, he’s still so close to my family and all I ever want is for his happiness and he seems so happy now and that makes me really happy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jean Baptiste Lacroix