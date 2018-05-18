John Cena Posts Mixed Messages of Love to Nikki Bella

John Cena hasn’t given up on Nikki Bella just yet.

The WWE Superstar and actor dated Bella for six years and the two had a wedding booked for early May, but those plans were shattered when she announced they had broken off the engagement back on April 15.

Since then Cena has made it clear in multiple interviews that he wants Bella back. He’s done the same with various cryptic posts on Instagram, but his latest seem to have a mixed message.

On Wednesday, Cena posted a black photo with the words “FAKE LOVE” written at the bottom.

As usual, Cena left the caption empty so fans were left to speculate.

That pattern continued on Thursday, where he posted a photo from the 1989 romantic comedy-drama, Say Anything, where John Cusack holds a boombox over his head in an attempt to serenade his love interest, played by Ione Skye.

Cena appeared on Monday’s edition of TODAY with Kathy Lee and Hoda and put all of his emotions about the breakup out in the open.

“If you look at me five years ago — stubborn, selfish, self-focused — life had always been about me,” he said. “And then slowly over time, this woman waltzes in and just steals my heart. And whether I want to realize it or now, she becomes my number one.”

“I’m willing to go back on all these things that I say, and a lot of them I would hang on to just of stubbornness,” Cena continued. “It took a very strong look in the mirror for me to be like, ‘Why?’ This person is my number one and it’s something that’s very valuable to her, and of course, we can do this and I think it would be wonderful.”

“All of that switched because I love her.”

Cena concluded, “For anyone out there speculating on what’s going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children.”

Bella responded hours later in an interview with Extra.

Wow,” Bella said “I’m speechless. That’s crazy.”

She then went on to say that the door is still open for eventual reconciliation.

“I have hope … I’m at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me and I want to find me and work on me,” she said. “I just want John and I both to live happily ever after whether it’s together or separate and I just don’t want us to go down the road in life and have regrets of like ‘I did this for you’ or ‘you did this for me,’ so I think it’s okay in relationships to take that moment.”