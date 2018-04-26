John Cena Reveals He ‘Will Always Love’ Nikki Bella in New Interview

John Cena and Nikki Bella were together for six years before Bella announced their split in April, so it’s safe to say the pair will always have a spot in their hearts for each other.

Cena voiced that sentiment while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon, offering a brief statement about the couple’s breakup.

“It sucks,” the 41-year-old concisely said when asked about the split.

“There’s no other way to say [it],” he added. “I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”

The WWE superstar discussed the breakup during multiple interviews, something that could not have been an easy task.

“I love Nicole with all my heart and the split’s tough,” he told reporters at the event, via TMZ. “It’s a tough time but that’s life. We all go through highs and we all go through lows.”

“I’m gonna get through it. I love her. I’ll always love her,” he continued. “The fact that my heart hurts for her … I know I was in love. So, I’ll always have that.”

Cena has seemingly commented on the breakup multiple times on social media.

“Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way,” he tweeted on April 16.

Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2018

On the day Bella announced the split, Cena posted an image of The Simpsons’ Comic Book Guy on Instagram reading, “Worst day ever!”

That same day, he shared a Walt Whitman quote on Twitter with advice to “anybody feeling down.”

Anybody feeling down, check out #WaltWhitman has always been a helpful voice in times of crisis. Beautifully wild thinker, and was certainly onto something with ideas like these. pic.twitter.com/tGl3p9smFl — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 15, 2018

Sources say that it was Bella who pulled the plug on the couple’s planned May destination wedding in Mexico, with an insider telling PEOPLE that the 34-year-old initiated the split between the pair.

“He was making it abundantly clear that he was going into this gritting his teeth the whole way,” the source said of Cena. “Nikki is an amazing, talented, strong, one-of-a-kind woman. Anyone would be lucky to have her in their life — yet John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her,” the source shares.

The source continued, “[Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman.”

Bella announced the news of the split on her Instagram account on April 15.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

