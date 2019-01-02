John Cena Jokes About Ex Nikki Bella During WWE Return

WWE superstar John Cena joked about his split from ex-fiancée Nikki Bella in his return to WWE SmackDown.

The 41-year-old spoke about how his dating life played out in a majorly public way last year, making light of the situation on New Year’s Day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Some man’s gonna walk down here and try to tell me that I’m an old, broken-down, part-timing Hollywood wannabe that should just get a haircut and leave WWE faster than Nikki Bella left me,” he quipped. “So that cat’s out of the bag.”

Bella also recently threw shade Cena’s way last month when asked by BuzzFeed who she was saying “thank you, next” to in 2019.

“For me, I guess it’s just people who come in and out of your life,” Bella said. “I guess I gotta say, ‘Thank you, but next.’”

Bella announced in April that she and Cena had called off their wedding just weeks before it was scheduled to take place. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” they said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Shortly after the breakup, however, the two reconciled in May after Cena said he would be open to having kids — but confirmed in July that they were done for good.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding,” Bella told Us Weekly. “After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

In December, she admitted it was “hard being a single girl” and that she hadn’t “been able to really enjoy the single life properly.”

“Over the holidays, I’m really looking forward to wandering into some bars and being a single girl,” she said. “I’m looking forward to touching home base and being able to live a real single life vs. just being out on the road and single.”