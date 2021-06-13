Joe Rogan Trolled by Skywriting Message Following Sweet Marriage Proposal

✖

Joe Rogan may be a comedian, but he found himself as the butt of the joke recently. According to TMZ, an individual in the Los Angeles area utilized message via skywriting to propose to their partner. Although, their message also came alongside a joke about Rogan's height.

On Saturday, many in the West Los Angeles area noticed that a skywriting message appeared in order to ask an individual named Mollie Pratt to marry them. TMZ reported that the message was followed by another, as they wrote out, "SHE SAID YES." There were a couple of other thoughts that Pratt's now-future spouse left behind. The message spelled out, "I LOVE YOU MORE THAN ANYTHING" and "UNTIL DEATH DO US PART." But, the most random message of the bunch came at the end, as it wrote out, "JOE ROGAN IS LITEALLY [sic] 5 FOOT 3."

Someone just spent thousands of dollars to write “Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3” in the skies of Los Angeles and honestly money well spent. pic.twitter.com/ndeBs31kqh — Joshua (@imJoshAdams) June 12, 2021

TMZ noted that skywriting messages come at a lofty price. So, it's likely that the individual in question spent a pretty penny for these messages (TMZ suggested that they could have spent nearly $10,000 on the proposal and their quips). The publication also pointed out that Rogan's height is not correct, as written in the sky. The comedian is reportedly 5'7", making their message all the more of a slight to him. It's unclear why the individual left this message for Rogan. However, this situation does come as the former Fear Factor host has come under fire for some of his controversial remarks.

In May, Rogan was criticized after he said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, that straight white men were being silenced due to the rise of "woke" culture." He even said, per NBC News, “You can never be woke enough, that’s the problem. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it’ll eventually get to straight white men are not allowed to talk." The comedian was also criticized for falsely claiming that young adults would not need to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Rogan later clarified that he was "not an anti-vax person" and also said, "I'm not a respected source of information, even for me."