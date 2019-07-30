Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Gets Matching Tattoos of Late Dog Waldo

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Jonas Brother singer Joe Jonas got matching tattoos Monday in memory of their late dog Waldo. The dog, an Alaskan Klee Klai, was struck and killed by a car in New York City on Wednesday while being walked by the couple’s dog walker. They also have another Alaskan Klee Kai, named Porky.

The couple shared photos of the matching tattoos on their Instagram page, adding their own heartbreaking captions. Jonas simply wrote, “R.I.P. my little angel.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I miss you, Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby,” Turner wrote on her Instagram Story.

The couple got the tattoo from artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurty, who has two locations in New York City. McCurty shared photos of their tattoos, along with a selfie with the two stars. “Thank you so much guys. See you later!” he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 29, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

Waldo was killed on Wednesday in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Their dog walker was walking Waldo when he was scared by a pedestrian and broke free from the leash. Waldo ran into the street and was hit by a vehicle. Jonas’ rep told TMZ it was a “freak accident.”

The couple did not go to the police until Friday, reportedly because tyhey were still distraught by Waldo’s death. They both reportedly went to a therapist.

TMZ published photos of Turner and Jonas walking Waldo’s brother, Porky, around the city. On Saturday, Turner held Porky as she watched Jonas work on a music video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DRAGON (@drag_ink) on Jul 29, 2019 at 1:51pm PDT

Jonas got Porky for Turner first in 2017 as a surprise gift. In April 2018, he adopted Waldo as another surprise gift. They even created an Instagram page for Waldo called “Waldo Picasso Jonas.”

The dogs are so important in Turner and Jonas’ lives that one of them was seen wearing a special dog-sized tuxedo during their wedding in Sarrians, France, on June 29.

Turner and Jonas first married in a hastily-arranged ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May. They later had a more formal ceremony in France, with Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin and his in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas in attendance. Turner’s friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams was also there as a bridesmaid.

Photo credit: Getty Images